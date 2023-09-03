HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

By 2047, corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life: PM Narendra Modi

Assuring that the world is changing from a GDP-centric view to a human-centric one, PM Modi said, “India playing role of catalyst. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ can also be guiding principle for the welfare of world

September 03, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

“India will be a developed nation by 2047. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with PTI on September 3, ahead of the G 20 summit in the national capital.

Assuring that the world is changing from a GDP-centric view to a human-centric one, PM Modi said, “India playing the role of a catalyst. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ can also be guiding principle for the welfare of world.”

Talking about the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister said, “There are many positive impacts from India’s G20 Presidency, some are “very close to my heart”. In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas.”

He further dismissed objections of Pakistan, and China on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal. He said, “It’s natural to hold meets in every part of country.”

Speaking on the growth prospects in the country he said, “For long India was seen as country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, and 2 billion skilled hands. Indians today have great chance to lay foundation for growth that will be remembered for next thousand years.”

Stating that India will be in top three economies of world in near future, Mr. Modi said, “The country has jumped five spots in less than decade.”

PM Modi on Russia Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified that dialogue and diplomacy were the only ways to resolve different conflicts in different regions.

Cyber threats and terrorism

Explaining about Cyber threats and terrorism, Mr. Modi said, “Cyber threats must be taken very seriously. cyber terrorism, online radicalisation, and money laundering are just tip of iceberg.”

Stating that Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism, the Prime Minister said, “Terrorists using darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil nefarious aims can have implications for social fabric of nations. Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, this can also fuel social unrest. Global cooperation in fighting cyber crimes is not just desirable but inevitable.”

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.