HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi’s claim that people wearing hawaichappal travel by flight is a cruel joke, says Congress

‘Is the government has planned any intervention to ensure that consumers do not suffer?’ Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal asked

June 11, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Congress General Secretary in-charge K.C. Venugopal

File picture of Congress General Secretary in-charge K.C. Venugopal | Photo Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government over exorbitant air fares, the Congress on Saturday said that the Prime Minister’s remarks that people wearing hawaichappals (slippers) can now travel in planes sounds like a “cruel joke”.

In a statement, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said it was criminal to have lifted caps on airfares in August 2022 when the economy was in “doldrums”, and asked if the government has planned any intervention to ensure consumers did not suffer.

“PM Modi famously said that those wearing ‘Hawai chappals’ can travel on a ‘Hawai Jahaaz’ [aeroplanes]. With Delhi-Mumbai flights crossing ₹15,000 plus every day, his words sound like a cruel joke. These skyrocketing airfares are creating havoc among the middle class. The government’s complete free pass to the airlines, coupled with their rampant privatisation spree, is responsible for the dire situation today,” Mr. Venugopal alleged on Twitter.

The Congress leader, who was a junior Civil Aviation Minister during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, said the Modi government had to face some “hard facts”. 

“When the economy is in doldrums, it is criminal to lift the caps placed on airfare, like the government did in August ‘22. With Go First collapsing, and with SpiceJet barely flying any routes, why did the government have no strategy to correct this massive dip in the number of flights being flown?” Mr. Venugopal tweeted.

“Does the government have any concrete intervention planned to check these airfares? Why was the Ministry so apathetic to the people’s suffering that it allowed the flight prices from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata to go out of control when the Balasore train tragedy took place?” he asked.

”The government should ensure the high cost is not passed on to the consumers,” Mr. Venugopal said, noting that the taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were a “noose around the neck” of airlines. 

On Monday, the Centre had asked airlines to devise a mechanism for ensuring reasonable airfares amid a surge in ticket prices, particularly on certain routes that were earlier served by Go First.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.