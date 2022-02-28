PM Modi urges States, private sector to adopt Gati Shakti

Portal that will integrate 16 Ministries is likely to be ready by March end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged State governments as well as private sector to adopt the Gati Shakti portal to plan infrastructure projects and develop special economic zones.

In October last year, the government announced PM Gati Shakti programme under which a portal would be set up to bring 16 Ministries together for integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. The portal is expected to be ready by March end.

"More than 400 data layers are now available on the portal which give information on not just the existing and proposed infrastructure projects but also on forest land and available industrial estate," the Prime Minister said at a post-Budget webinar on Gati Shakti organised by the Commerce Ministry.

He said that the government's expenditure on developing infrastructure had grown four fold since 2013-2014.

"In the year 2013-14, the direct capital expenditure of the Government of India was about 1.75 lakh crore rupees, which has increased to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the year 2022-23. This will lead to greater investments and job creation," the Prime Minister said.

He said that that the Unified Logistic Interface Platform (ULIP) will also integrate 24 digital systems of six ministries and will help in reducing logistics cost in the country which today stood at 13-14% of the GDP and was much higher than some of the developed countries.