HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to flag off nine new Vande Bharat routes

The new routes will take up total Vande Bharat routes to 32

September 23, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of a Vande Bharat train

File picture of a Vande Bharat train | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine new Vande Bharat train routes on September 24. All of these nine trains will have eight coaches each. 

ALSO READ
SCR’s two new Vande Bharat trains to be commissioned on September 24

The new routes which include a second Vande Bharat train for Kerala will run from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur to Udaipur, Vijayawada to Chennai, Tirunelveli to Chennai, Jamnagar to Ahmedabad, Ranchi to Howrah, Secunderabad (Kacheguda) to Bengaluru (Yesvantpur), Rourkela to Puri and Patna to Howrah.

Introduction of the new trains will increase the number of Vande Bharat routes to 32. 

While the first Vande Bharat in Kerala passes through Kottayam, the second train will pass through Alappuzha or Alleppey. A second Vande Bharat has been introduced on the route as it enjoys an occupancy rate of 177% as per data accessed for April to July. Other popular existing routes are Vishakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Mumbai to Solapur, Patna to Ranchi, Varanasi to Delhi, Delhi to Katra, and Delhi to Dehradun which enjoyed full occupancy during the period. 

Departing from the usual white and blue livery, the new Vande Bharat trains are painted saffron and grey. 

The new services will help in improving connectivity across multiple States. For instance, while Jamnagar to Ahmedabad service is being launched, there is already an existing Vande Bharat train running between Jodhpur to Ahmedabad. Also while Chennai to Vijayawada and Tirunelveli routes are being launched, there are already existing popular routes between Chennai to Mysuru and Coimbatore. Occupancy for Chennai to Mysuru route was 77% while for Chennai to Coimbatore, it stood at 98% between April to July. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.