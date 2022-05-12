This is the second Global COVID-19 Summit.

At the invitation of the U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday. Announcing the event, Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India’s role in production of vaccines to fight the pandemic.

“Other participants are co-hosts of the event - Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate,” the official press release said.

PM Modi had participated in the First Global Virtual COVID Summit on September 22, 2021. This year Mr. Modi will deliver a speech in the opening session on “Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritising Preparedness.”

“The Summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security, architecture,” said the MEA.