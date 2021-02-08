India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions: PM on government’s handling of pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Mr. Modi said there were predictions like crores would be infected and lakhs would die.
The world today appreciates India’s efforts in saving humanity, and the credit does not go to any government or individual, “but the credit goes to Hindustan”, he said.
Criticism is fine but no one should indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country, the prime minister said.
Mr. Modi said India emerged as a hub of pharmacy for the world during the pandemic, and added that the country is implementing the world’s largest vaccination programme.
He also complemented the scientist community for coming up with a vaccine for the coronavirus in a very short time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath