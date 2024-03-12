GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharat Shakti | Pokhran witness to trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief, self-pride: PM Modi

Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, and K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on ground.

March 12, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Pokhran

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the Exercise Bharat Shakti, in Pokhran, Rajasthan, on March 12, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the Exercise Bharat Shakti, in Pokhran, Rajasthan, on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise here in Rajasthan on March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride.

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes at the Pokhran field firing range where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment.

Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, and K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on ground.

Platforms like Pinaka satellite system and a swarm of drones left the audience spellbound.

Prime Minister Modi in his address on the occasion said that "the roar of aircraft mid-air, and valour displayed on ground during Bharat Shakti exercise is the call of a new India".

He recalled that it was at Pokhran that the India's nuclear test was conducted in the past.

“Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India’s ‘aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)‘, belief (vishwas) and self-pride (aatma-gaurav),” Mr. Modi said.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.