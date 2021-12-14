Varanasi will pave way for development of India: PM Modi

On a two-day visit of his constituency, he holds a meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled States

On the second day of his visit to his constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the development of Varanasi would form the road map for the rest of the country.

“Where there is a seed, the tree begins to expand from there. And that is why, today when we talk about the development of Banaras, it also forms the road map for the development of the whole of India,” he said at the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan, a centre for yoga and meditation in Umraha village here.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled States.

In a statement, the BJP said the meeting was held to share “good governance practices”.

“The Chief Ministers and the Deputy Chief Ministers made presentations and highlighted key welfare schemes of their respective States…The Prime Minister made several points that related to different dimensions of governance. He called upon every BJP-headed Government to carve a niche for itself in some or the other sector of governance. He urged the Governments to accord topmost priority to ‘Ease of Living’,” the BJP said.

Mr. Modi also asked the States to implement “One District, One Product” to boost economic opportunities.

According to a U.P. Government source, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about the “One District, One Product” initiative in the State in his presentation.

This meeting was preceded by another late on Monday night, after which Mr. Modi had tweeted photos with the Chief Ministers, saying they had concluded an “extensive meeting”.

The Prime Minister also toured the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor and the city’s railway station past midnight, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.