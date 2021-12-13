ePaper
Home
News
India
World
States
Cities
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Budget 2021
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Crossword+
SCIENCE
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Luxury
thREAD
Free Trial
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOG In
In Pictures | PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi
Share On
News
India
World
States
Cities
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Has the world jumped the gun regarding Omicron?
News
India
National
In Pictures | PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi
December 13, 2021 19:54 IST
Updated:
December 13, 2021 20:05 IST
Share Article
PRINT
A
A
A
December 13, 2021 19:54 IST
Updated:
December 13, 2021 20:05 IST
After a dip in the Ganga and rituals inside the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor
After a dip in the Ganga and rituals inside the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on December 13, 2021.
Photo: PTI
1/12
BJP supporters shout slogans as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi.
Photo: Vijay Soneji
2/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi worships before a statue during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi.
Photo: AP
3/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
4/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
5/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi
Photo: PTI
6/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats lunch with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor redevelopment project, during the inauguration of the corridor, in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
7/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets priests during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi.
Photo: AP
8/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the River Ganges during the inauguration in Varanasi.
Photo: AP
9/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi.
Photo: PTI
10/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.
Photo: AP
11/12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi.
Photo: Special Arrangement
12/12
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Related Articles
Close X
CLP meeting tomorrow
YSRCP terms Pawan Kalayan’s protest on steel plant a political stunt
Norms eased for Sabarimala devotees
Opposition to hold march, joint rally on 12 Rajya Sabha members’ suspension
Kerala HC seeks details of withdrawn cases of MPs, MLAs
Three teams formed to trace missing army jawan
Cash transfer: Mamata’s promise for women in Goa gives Opposition a handle in West Bengal
Good storage in Idukki dam for summer season
Inflation accelerates again in November despite fuel tax brakes
Walayar case: HC directs CBI to furnish status of probe
‘India committed to safeguarding maritime interests and strengthening security in Indian Ocean Region’
Youth Congress workers wave black flags at Pinarayi Vijayan
Rubber plantations go green to arrest yield fall
Suspension of Opposition MPs an ‘act of revenge’: Congress MP
COVID-19: State reports 2,434 new cases, 203 deaths
KITTS to be set up in Ranni
2 policemen killed, 12 injured in Srinagar militant attack
Rajya Sabha approves bill to bring clarity on enhanced pension of retired judges
Political lessons from the farmer protests | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
HC slams plea to remove PM’s photo from vaccine certificate
Previous Story
Norms eased for Sabarimala devotees
Next Story
Opposition to hold march, joint rally on 12 Rajya Sabha members’ suspension
TRENDING TODAY
Coronavirus
Agriculture
Parliament proceedings
20K
|
Make the mental well-being of teachers a priority
20K
|
Row over regressive question in CBSE English paper
16K
|
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
12K
|
‘Modi’s India: Hindu Nationalism and the Rise of Ethnic Democracy’ review: The collapse of democracy
11K
|
Explained | Which States in the N.E. are under AFSPA?
8K
|
Bangladesh shocked by ‘unilateral’ U.S. sanctions on paramilitary unit
6K
|
RBI Governor, PM signal reforms in trouble-prone urban co-operative banks
6K
|
‘Kumaraswamy refused offer of support from PM Modi in 2019’
6K
|
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa contracts COVID-19 as infections reach record high
Close X
Next Story »
Opposition to hold march, joint rally on 12 Rajya Sabha members’ suspension