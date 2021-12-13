National

In Pictures | PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on December 13, 2021. Photo: PTI
BJP supporters shout slogans as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi. Photo: Vijay Soneji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi worships before a statue during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi. Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats lunch with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor redevelopment project, during the inauguration of the corridor, in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats lunch with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor redevelopment project, during the inauguration of the corridor, in Varanasi. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets priests during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi. Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the River Ganges during the inauguration in Varanasi. Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. Photo: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river during his visit to Varanasi. Photo: Special Arrangement
