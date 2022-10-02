India

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on October 2, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.

PM Modi also fondly remembered India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

The Prime Minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them .

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

In homage to Shastri, PM Modi said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

The Prime Minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in Delhi, which showcases Shastri's life journey and accomplishments.

PM Modi also posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.


