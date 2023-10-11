HamberMenu
PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries

October 11, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 paid tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, the hero of the anti-emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, saying his selfless service will always inspire people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 paid tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, the hero of the anti-emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, saying his selfless service will always inspire people.

Mr. Modi lauded Narayan, fondly called JP and also a noted freedom fighter, as the pioneer of "total revolution", a slogan he coined to mobilise the masses against the then Indira Gandhi government, which imposed the Emergency in 1975.

He strived his whole life to strengthen Indian democracy, the Prime Minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

Narayan was born in Bihar in 1902 and emerged as one of the leading Socialist figures in the country.

Mr. Modi also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the development of villages and tribal regions.

His sacrifices and service will inspire every generation, he said.

Deshmukh, who came from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), actively collaborated with JP in coordinating protests against the Indira Gandhi government and was lauded for voluntarily quitting politics later to dedicate his life to social service.

He was born in Maharashtra in 1916.

