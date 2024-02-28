GIFT a SubscriptionGift
On National Science Day, PM Modi says Centre continuously working to encourage research and innovation

National Science Day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by scientist C.V. Raman

February 28, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks inside the crew training simulator during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks inside the crew training simulator during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 greeted people on National Science Day and said his government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth.

The day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by scientist C.V. Raman, who won the Nobel prize in physics for the groundbreaking finding.

Mr. Modi said on X, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat."

