PM Modi meets Council of Ministers, speaks of ‘Vision 2047’

July 03, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Addressing his Council of Ministers amid swirling speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the road to 2047, the year India would mark the centenary of Independence, and urged his colleagues to keep the focus on infrastructure development and its impact.

The meeting was held at the new convention centre built in Pragati Maidan ahead of the G-20 meeting to be hosted there under India’s presidentship, and Prime Minister Modi also spoke at length about the issues that will be presented before the international grouping when they meet in New Delhi. “Issues like cryptocurrency regulation, public funding of digital infrastructure, something that became an urgent requirement when the pandemic-induced lockdowns happened between 2020-2022 and where India has much to show the world, were also spoken of by Prime Minister Modi,” said a Minister present at the meeting.

A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues. pic.twitter.com/NgdEN9FNEX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2023

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra gave a presentation on the recent trips undertaken by Mr. Modi, and the outcomes of these meetings.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, speaking to the media after the marathon five-and-half-hour-long meeting was concluded said that PM’s speech covered an expanse of topics, including road and space infrastructure.

Mr. Modi holds a meeting with the full complement of his Council of Ministers at least once a month, with presentations by various Ministries chosen for that meeting.