HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi meets Council of Ministers, speaks of ‘Vision 2047’

PM spoke about several issues that would also be discussed in the upcoming G-20 meeting

July 03, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting with Union Council of Ministers, in New Delhi on July 3, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting with Union Council of Ministers, in New Delhi on July 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Addressing his Council of Ministers amid swirling speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the road to 2047, the year India would mark the centenary of Independence, and urged his colleagues to keep the focus on infrastructure development and its impact.

The meeting was held at the new convention centre built in Pragati Maidan ahead of the G-20 meeting to be hosted there under India’s presidentship, and Prime Minister Modi also spoke at length about the issues that will be presented before the international grouping when they meet in New Delhi. “Issues like cryptocurrency regulation, public funding of digital infrastructure, something that became an urgent requirement when the pandemic-induced lockdowns happened between 2020-2022 and where India has much to show the world, were also spoken of by Prime Minister Modi,” said a Minister present at the meeting.

 

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra gave a presentation on the recent trips undertaken by Mr. Modi, and the outcomes of these meetings.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, speaking to the media after the marathon five-and-half-hour-long meeting was concluded said that PM’s speech covered an expanse of topics, including road and space infrastructure.

Mr. Modi holds a meeting with the full complement of his Council of Ministers at least once a month, with presentations by various Ministries chosen for that meeting.

Related Topics

national government / G20 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.