PM Modi lays foundation stone of temple-cum-memorial of Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh

This is PM's second visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled State, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end, in just over a month

August 12, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Sagar

PTI
On July 1, Mr. Modi interacted with tribal leaders, women who were members of self-help groups and young football players at Pakaria village in Shahdol district. file | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of ₹100-crore-worth temple-cum-memorial dedicated to mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Modi performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ and laid the foundation stone at Badtuma village in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai Patel and Union Minister Virendra Kumar.

Mr. Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands.

The prime minister also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

Mr. Modi began his State visit with his arrival at the Khajuraho airport, after which he travelled to Badtuma in a helicopter to attend the event.

He is scheduled to address a public gathering later in the day at Dhana in the district and dedicate to the nation the doubling of Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation stones of various road projects.

These programmes also mark the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ongoing ‘Samrasta (harmony) Yatras’, which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

According to officials, this temple-cum-memorial dedicated to the social reformer will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

This is PM’s second visit to the BJP-ruled state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end, in just over a month. On July 1, Modi interacted with tribal leaders, women who were members of self-help groups and young football players at Pakaria village in Shahdol district.

