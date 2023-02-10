HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

February 10, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
The venue of the U.P. Global Investors Summit 2023 in the Vrindavan Yojana area of Lucknow.

The venue of the U.P. Global Investors Summit 2023 in the Vrindavan Yojana area of Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 10, 2023 inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 here.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

summit / investments / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.