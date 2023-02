February 10, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Lucknow

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced ₹75,000 crore investment over the next four years in expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Also, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, he added.