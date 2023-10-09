HamberMenu
PM Modi holds talks with Tanzanian President Hassan

President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit

October 09, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ahead of the Modi-Hassan talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president’s visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to “new levels”.

Ahead of the Modi-Hassan talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president’s visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to “new levels”. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit.

Ahead of the Modi-Hassan talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president's visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to "new levels".

Earlier in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

Delhi / India / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

