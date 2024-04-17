April 17, 2024 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 17 and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country for so many years, he said in a series of posts on X.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

Mr. Modi said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a huge number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for. Innumerable people devoted their lives to this sacred cause.



He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate within him with the same energy.

Lord Ram is deeply embedded in the hearts of Indians. Ram Navami is also a time to remember and respect those saints and devotees who dedicated their lives to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Modi said.

"I am confident that Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram's life and ideals will become a strong basis for constructing 'Viksit Bharat'. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the Prime Minister said.