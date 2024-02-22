GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi gives target to make Amul producer GCMMF world's biggest dairy company

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

February 22, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to dairy farmers during Golden Jubilee Celebration of AMUL Federation (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to dairy farmers during Golden Jubilee Celebration of AMUL Federation (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.

The prime minister was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand 'Amul', at the Narendra Modi stadium.

"While the global dairy sector is developing at 2% per annum, India's dairy sector is developing at 6%," Mr. Modi said.

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Addressing thousands of members of the co-operative dairy union who had come from all over the state, Mr. Modi said after India's independence many brands were created, but none of them is like 'Amul'.

PM Modi also said that the contribution of women is paramount in the development of the country's dairy cooperative movement.

"India's dairy sector has seen women-led development...women are the backbone of the dairy sector," he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.