National

PM Modi extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day, saying infantry personifies diligence and bravery.

Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders.

Planes carrying Indian troops took off from the Safdarjung airport here to land at Srinagar.

“On Infantry Day, greetings to our valorous infantrymen. Our infantry personifies diligence and bravery. Every Indian is grateful to our infantry for their outstanding service,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Subscribe to The Hindu - Get 20 % off this Diwali

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2019 10:59:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-extends-greetings-to-soldiers-on-infantry-day/article29810736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY