PM Modi discusses West Asia, Russia Ukraine peace with Belgian counterpart during telephonic call

PM Modi also congratulated Mr. De Croo on the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels last week.

March 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and discussed support for early restoration of peace and security in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and discussed support for early restoration of peace and security in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26 spoke with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and agreed to enhance cooperation and support for early restoration of peace and security in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the telephone call, Mr. Modi also congratulated Mr. De Croo on the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels last week.

After the conversation, Mr. Modi tweeted, “Spoke to Belgium PM @alexanderdecroo. Congratulated him on the success of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties; advancing India-EU Partnership under Belgian Presidency; and cooperation on regional and global issues.”

Mr. De Croo also put out a tweet saying, “Called Prime Minister @narendramodi to discuss the conflicts in #Ukraine & #Gaza and protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea. We also talked about our growing commercial relations #semiconductors #pharmaceuticals #greenhydrogen and the upcoming royal trade mission to India.”

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the two leaders “agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and Russia- Ukraine conflict”, adding they also exchanged views on global and regional developments.

It said Mr. Modi and Mr. De Croo reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium.

“They discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership in diverse sectors including trade, investment, clean technologies, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, IT, defence, ports, among others,” the statement said.

The two leaders affirmed commitment to further bolster the India–EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Belgaum

