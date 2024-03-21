GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Royal Economic Mission to visit India in a year, says Ambassador of Belgium to India

Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications’ equipment was being used to provide training in proton therapy at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

March 21, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ambassador of Belgium to India Didier Vanderhasselt speaking during the event on Thursday. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited, is also seen.

Ambassador of Belgium to India Didier Vanderhasselt speaking during the event on Thursday. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited, is also seen. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Ambassador of Belgium to India Didier Vanderhasselt on Thursday recalled the long-time connections between the two countries. Belgium was one of the first countries to recognise India in 1947.

Speaking at the completion of first batch of training for oncologists and other specialists on the use of proton equipment for radiation in cancer treatment at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Taramani, he announced that a Royal Economic Mission from Belgium will visit India with 300 companies in a year’s time. He said he was very proud to participate in the event where Belgium-based Ion Beam Applications’ (IBA) equipment was being used to provide training in proton therapy.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited, who underlined the need to work as a team, said India wanted to be a place where healing is done by India, in India. “This alliance between APCC and IBA is a testament to our dedication to forging global healthcare partnerships. By uniting our strengths and expertise, we significantly enhance our collective capacity to tackle cancer worldwide. The training programme will facilitate exchange of knowledge and equip oncologists globally with cutting-edge insights into Proton Beam Therapy.

Rakesh Jalali, medical director, APCC, said so far, 1,400 persons had been provided effective radiation treatment at the centre using proton equipment, that is four to five times more demanding than regular radiation therapy. “We have captured the data of each patient. We have published 70 research papers in the last five years.”

