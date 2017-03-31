PM holds ‘breakfast pe charcha’ with MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a breakfast meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, urged them to expose the Opposition’s efforts at “misleading” the people on his government’s stand on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the GST regime.

In what is the fourth such meeting with groups of BJP MPs from various States, Mr. Modi said his government’s pro-poor and pro-backward communities policies be highlighted.

A statement issued by the BJP said Mr. Modi “told them [the MPs] that the Opposition is misleading people about the government’s decision to accord Constitutional status on the OBCs’ Commission and the GST Act”.

“BJP members should study facts and understand the Opposition's lies. They should take this to the people. They should inform the masses that the Central government is working for the poor,” it said, quoting the Prime Minister.

Opposition parties have been alleging that the BJP government is working to disband the OBC Commission as part of its campaign to end reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. An MP who attended the meet said Mr. Modi had a noted that being in power should entail more humility on the part of the BJP MPs while serving the people. “MPs thanked Prime Minister Modi for granting Constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, at par with the Scheduled Caste Commission,” said the MP.