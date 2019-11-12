PM extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.
“Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.
Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.
