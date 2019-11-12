National

PM extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, November 9, 2019

It is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society, tweets Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.

“Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.

Comments
