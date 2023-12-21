Plot to kill Khalistani separatist in U.S. | Czech authorities have granted consular access to Nikhil Gupta on three occasions: MEA

December 21, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Czech Republic authorities have granted consular access on three ocassions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the U.S. relating to a foiled assassination attempt on Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

“We received consular access to him at least on three occasions,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Mr. Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)