Pledge ceremonies held for police officials across Kashmir

A police spokesman said the pledge was made on the occasion of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

October 31, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A pledge was administered to all the police officers and officials in all the districts of the Kashmir valley on Monday to work for “maintaining highest standards of integrity, transparency and good governance”.

A police spokesman said the pledge was made on the occasion of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’. 

“The pledge functions were held simultaneously at all the District Police headquarters as well as police establishments. During the ceremonies, all the officers/jawans pledged to work with zeal in maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and good governance, eradicate corruption and oppose all forms of corruption. Moreover, it was also pledged neither to offer nor to accept a bribe, rather foster a culture of honesty and integrity,” the spokesman said.

