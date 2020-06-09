National

Petrol price hiked by 54 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise

Loud and clear: A petrol pump in Coimbatore on Tuesday announced that fuel will not be sold to customers who don’t wear masks.

Loud and clear: A petrol pump in Coimbatore on Tuesday announced that fuel will not be sold to customers who don’t wear masks.   | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

In all, petrol price has gone up by ₹1.74 per litre in three days.

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre - the third straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ₹73.00 per litre from ₹72.46, while diesel rates were increased to ₹71.17 a litre from ₹70.59, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

This is the third daily increase in rates in a row. Oil companies had on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Prices were raised by 60 paise per litre each on both petrol and diesel on Sunday as well as on Monday. In all, petrol price has gone up by ₹1.74 per litre and diesel by ₹1.78 a litre in three days.

Oil PSUs - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) - had put daily price revisions on hold soon after the government on March 14, hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre each.

Oil companies did not pass on that excise duty hike, as well as the May 6 increase in tax on petrol by ₹10 per litre and ₹13 a litre hike on diesel by setting them off against the decline in retail prices that should have effected to reflect international oil rates falling to two-decade low.

International rates have since rebounded and oil companies having exhausted all the margin are now passing on the increase to customers, an industry official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 9:29:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/petrol-price-hiked-by-54-paise-per-litre-diesel-by-58-paise/article31784390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY