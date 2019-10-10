National

Petition filed against Bihar police

After the Bihar police ordered closure of the sedition case against 49 personalities who had signed an open letter to the Prime Minister over rising incidents of mob lynching, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Thursday filed a “protest petition” against the police. Mr. Ojha alleged the police had acted “under political pressure”.

