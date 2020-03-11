People with travel history to Italy, South Korea need ‘negative’ COVID-19 certificate to enter India

In addition to visa restrictions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stated that people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea will now have to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 by the health authorities from laboratories at designated labs in their countries.

This measure came into effect from March 10 and is a temporary measure until cases of COVID-19 subsides, according to a health ministry advisory.

Also read: COVID-19 | India suspends visas of travellers coming from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, along with China

According to media reports, 45 Indians are stuck at Rome airport with Emirates airline not letting them board, saying they won’t be allowed to deboard in India.







“In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries,” according to the health ministry advisory.

The Indian Embassy in Italy has also asked Indian students with flights to India on or after March 10 that they may submit their details by filling in a form online.