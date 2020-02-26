COVID-19 | Health Ministry asks Indians to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran, Italy

In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 being reported from other countries the Union Health Minister has on Wednesday issued additional travel advisory stating that Indiana’s should refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea (South Korea), Iran and Italy.

“People coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10th February 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India,” noted the release.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister and a Member of Parliament have tested positive for the coronavirus as the death toll inside the country rose to 16 and Iranians worried that authorities could be underestimating the scale of outbreak.

South Korea's coronavirus case total jumped well into four figures on February 26 as authorities reported 169 new infections, taking the overall tally to 1,146, by far the largest outside China.

Italy scrambled on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, shutting off the worst affected towns and cancelling a string of public events as the number of those infected jumped above 100.

The government passed stringent emergency measures late on Saturday after the first two deaths from the disease were recorded in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.