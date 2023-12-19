GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People with blood disorders not eligible for reservation in jobs, says Centre

December 19, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said that as per Section 34 of the 2016 law, “persons with blood disorders including Thalassemia are not eligible for the benefit of reservation in jobs in Government Establishments”. Representational image

Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said that as per Section 34 of the 2016 law, “persons with blood disorders including Thalassemia are not eligible for the benefit of reservation in jobs in Government Establishments”. Representational image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

People suffering from blood disorders like thalassemia, haemophilia and sickle cell disease are not eligible for reservation in government jobs under the Persons with Disabilities category, the Social Justice Ministry told Parliament on Tuesday. 

The three diseases were included in the list of disabilities under the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016, which had led activists to believe at the time that benefits like reservation would follow. However, with them being kept out of the ambit of reservation, activists say it defeats the entire purpose of having included them in the list. 

Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said that as per Section 34 of the 2016 law, “persons with blood disorders including Thalassemia are not eligible for the benefit of reservation in jobs in Government Establishments”.

The government said that the 4% reservation in government jobs is available for total loss of vision and low vision; complete loss of hearing and low hearing; locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; and people with multiple disabilities from the aforementioned categories.

ALSO READ
Govt spent ₹967.46 crore on advertisements in print media from 2019-20 to 2023-24

Ms. Bhoumik was responding to a question from MPs Ritesh Pandey (BSP) and Shashi Tharoor (Congress), who had asked specifically about the reasoning for not including a blood disorder like Thalassemia in the list of disabilities eligible for reservation in jobs. 

The government said in its reply, “Extensive consultation with concerned Central Ministries/Departments, all States/UTs and other stakeholders including civil societies was undertaken before the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 was passed by the Parliament.”

Activists working with persons with disabilities told The Hindu that they had flagged the problem to the government before as well but no action was taken. 

Satendar Singh, faculty member at the University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi and a disability rights activist, said, “Including the disabilities in the Act first and then choosing not to extend benefits like reservation to all types of disabilities defeats the entire purpose. And the problem is not just with blood disorders.”

Chennai-based disability rights activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar added that the criteria used for reservations in jobs prevent people with many categories of disabilities from being eligible. “There are considerably more categories of disabilities that are eligible for reservation in education than in jobs.”

A petition to include thalassemia patients in the eligibility list for jobs had also reached the Supreme Court in 2019. The top court dismissed the plea at the time after taking the government’s response on record, while also saying that the petitioner may be allowed to approach the concerned authority with their representation.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.