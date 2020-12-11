People will give befitting reply to Mamata Banerjee in polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday condemned the attack on party chief J.P. Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal and said the people of that State will give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by uprooting her government in the next elections.

Mr. Nadda’s convoy was pelted with stones by alleged Trinamool Congress workers in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday when he was travelling there to address a rally. Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government in West Bengal should understand that the BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down. The way democracy is being played with in Bengal...people will give a befitting reply to the government by uprooting it,” Mr. Scindia told reporters in response to a query over the attack.

“We all have seen the videos...Large stones and sticks were used in the attack,” Mr. Scindia said while condemning the incident.

After his arrival at the city airport, Mr. Scindia headed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence here for a meeting, triggering speculation about the likely expansion of the state cabinet.

MP BJP president V.D. Sharma and party’s organisation joint general secretary Hitanand Sharma also joined the two leaders in the meeting, party sources said.

In the bypolls to 28 Assembly constituencies in MP held last month, the ruling BJP won 19 seats. Fifteen of these winners are those who had quit the Congress along with Scindia to join the BJP.