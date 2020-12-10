Stones hurled at J.P. Nadda’s convoy, Vijayvargiya’s vehicle ransacked

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.
Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.
“On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.
The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.
