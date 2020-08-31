Pay ₹1 fine by September 15 or face simple imprisonment for 3 months: Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan

The advocate would also face three years' legal practice ban by default if he fails to pay up

The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced advocate Prashant Bhushan to pay a fine of ₹1 by September 15, 2020, failing which he would have to undergo simple imprisonment for 3 months.

The Supreme Court, in its sentence order, said Mr. Bhushan failed to express regret despite the advice of the Attorney General and he did not adhere to the request.

Mr. Bhushan went on to share his statements to the court in the media, gave interviews in which he made remarks which further brought down the dignity of the court, and all the while the case was pending in the Supreme Court.

If Mr. Bhushan does not pay the ₹1 fine, he will face three months' simple imprisonment and three years' legal practice ban by default, the apex court said.

Mr. Bhushan was convicted of scandalising the court with his tweets of a picture of Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde astride a heavy bike and the role of the court in the past six years. The lawyer said the tweets were his bona fide opinions.