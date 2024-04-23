GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patanjali advertisements case | Supreme Court asks Patanjali, Baba Ramdev to produce originals of public apologies published in newspapers

Supreme Court asked why the Centre had withdrawn Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, which dealt with objectionable advertisements of ayurvedic, siddha and unani drugs

April 23, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Patanjali and Ramdev has been given time till April 30 to produce the originals of the advertisements they had got published. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on April 23 asked Patanjali and Baba Ramdev to file the originals of the public apologies published on newspapers. The Supreme Court said it does not want to see “blown-up copies” of the apologies. The judges want to view them in real size, the pages and positions where they have been published, etc.

The Supreme Court also impleaded the Ministries of Consumer Affairs and Information and Broadcasting in the Patanjali case.

Patanjali advertisements case | Ramdev, associate apologise before Supreme Court

The court asked why the Centre had withdrawn Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, which dealt with objectionable advertisements of ayurvedic, siddha and Unani drugs on the other hand even as it urged the Uttarakhand Authority to investigate Patanjali under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

The court said it would look into ads of FMCG products which “take people for a ride, particularly affect the health of families, especially school children”.

Also read | Dangerous game: On Patanjali Ayurved’s claims

The court also turned to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and said it would look into inflated bills and doctors allegedly prescribing medicine brands in cohorts with pharmaceutical companies.

Patanjali and Ramdev has been given time till April 30 to produce the originals of the advertisements they had got published.

Why did Centre turn a blind eye to Patanjali’s ‘COVID cure’ claim, asks Supreme Court

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said the ads were published on April 22 in 67 newspapers and cost “tens of lakhs”.

The court, which has also impleaded licensing authorities of States and Union Territories, posted this part of the case on May 7.

