HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger held in Mumbai for allegedly conversing 'plane hijack' in-flight

According to the police, the crew members onboard the aircraft heard the person talking about 'hijacking' on the phone

June 23, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018.

A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A male passenger, aged 23, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja, who was onboard a Vistara flight, has been arrested after complaints by crew members that the person was allegedly speaking to someone over the phone about 'plane hijacking', Mumbai Police said.

Any details about the flight and the route this took place were not immediately known.

According to the police, the crew members onboard the aircraft heard the person talking about 'hijacking' on the phone. The passenger, on being questioned, said that he is mentally ill.

Sahar Police in Mumbai has registered a case under sections 336 (pertaining to crimes which may endanger lives or personal safety of others) and 505(2) (which deals with crimes such as spreading rumours or alarming news) of the Indian Penal Code and is probing the matter.

Related Topics

aviation safety / air transport / Mumbai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.