HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliamentary proceedings | Kharge criticises Shivakumar’s stand on Karnataka caste census, equates it with that of BJP

Mr. Kharge claimed that Mr. Shivakumar and the BJP are against the caste census report

December 12, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 11, 2023

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar are opposed to each other on releasing the State’s caste census report, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge publicly criticised Mr. Shivakumar’s stand in Rajya Sabha on Monday. “All upper caste people are united on this,” Mr. Kharge charged, when the BJP members sought his opinion on the differences within the State government.

During a discussion on two Bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said the love the Congress shows towards Other Backward Communities (OBCs) is a farce and cited the example of Mr. Shivakumar’s stand on caste census. “Mr. Kharge must tell us when will your government make the caste survey report public. The Deputy Chief Minister signed on a petition against making the report public,” Mr. Modi said.

Parliamentary Affairs Ministe Pralhad Joshi, on his part, noted that besides the Deputy CM, Congress MLAs and Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders have opposed it as well.

Mr. Kharge claimed that Mr. Shivakumar and the BJP are against the caste census report. “He is also opposing, you are also opposing,” Mr. Kharge said. “Both are one in this issue. This is the character of caste. Upper caste people will be united internally,” he said.

Related Topics

parliament / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Socio Economic And Caste Census

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.