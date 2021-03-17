Parliamentary committee express anguish over non-uniformity in flight cancellation charges

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday expressed anguish over the lack of uniformity in cancellation charges levied by airlines, and said there is a need to prescribe an upper limit.
"Time and again, the committee's attention has been drawn towards the high cancellation charges levied by the private airlines operating in the country," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture said in a report tabled in Rajya Sabha.
"The committee underlines the need for rationalising the cancellation charges and prescribing an upper limit of cancellation charges that can be collected from the passengers," the report noted.
The committee reiterates its recommendation in this regard made in its 276th report, requiring the airlines to restrict not more than 50% of the base fare as cancellation charges, it stated.
"The tax on fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to the passengers on cancellation of tickets. The committee hopes that the ministry would be able to persuade the airlines for such rationalisation in the interest of the passengers," the report stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath