Parliament security breach: ‘My son’s act is condemnable’, says Manoranjan’s father in Mysuru

December 13, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Devaraj, father of Manoranjan from Mysuru, one of the youths involved in the security breach at Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13, has condemned his son’s act.

Speaking to reporters outside his house in Vijayanagar II stage in Mysuru, Mr. Devaraj, however, vouched for his son’s good behaviour and conduct. “My son has never harmed anybody. But his act of intruding into the Parliament is condemnable,” he said.

One of the accused in the security breach incident at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, Manoranjan is an engineering graduate from a college in Bengaluru.

“After completing his engineering, he was supporting me in my agricultural activities,” said Mr. Devaraj, who owns a farmland in Mallapura village in Hassan district’s Arkalgud taluk.

“He would accompany me to the farms, where he would stay for about a week or fortnight. When in Mysuru, he would go for morning walks and exercise,” Mr. Devaraj said, adding that Manoranjan was fond of reading. Mr. Devaraj said he was confident that his son did not have any bad habits nor was he part of any undesirable activities.

He said is son was frequenting Bengaluru and Delhi, but was not discussing the same with the family members.

‘Voters of BJP MP’

With regard to his son obtaining a pass to the Lok Sabha visitors’ gallery from Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha, Mr. Devaraj said they were voters of the BJP MP from Mysuru. “Even I have a good rapport with Mr. Simha,” he claimed.

Stating that great leaders of the country like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were behind building an institution like the Parliament, Mr. Devaraj said he would condemn such an intrusion into the ‘temple’ of democracy by his son.

Soon after receiving information about the involvement of Manoranjan from Mysuru, senior police personnel reached his house in the city and gathered information about him and his activities from his father.

Congress protest

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Mysuru has condemned the breach of security in the Parliament and planned a protest outside the office of Mr. Simha in Mysuru on Wednesday evening.