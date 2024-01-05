GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament security breach case | All accused, except Neelam Azad, consent to polygraph test

Five of the six accused in the Parliament security breach incident have given their consent for a polygraph test before a Delhi court

January 05, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Neelam Azad, an accused in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case, is escorted out of the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on December 28, 2023.

Neelam Azad, an accused in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case, is escorted out of the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on December 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five of the six accused arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police in connection with the Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023, consented to a polygraph test before the Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday.

In addition, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan also gave consent for a narcotic analysis as well for brain mapping tests.

Accused Neelam Azad denied consent for all the tests while appearing before Additional Sessions Court judge Hardeep Kaur.

Ms. Azad, earlier this month, had moved a plea in the court seeking regular bail in the present case and has alleged that her arrest was illegal and in contravention of Article 22(1) of the Constitution. The court has sought a response from the Delhi Police Special Cell on her plea and the matter is on January 10 for further hearing.

The court also extended the police custody of the accused, Manoranjan D., Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat by eight days.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing on behalf of the police, told the court that the report regarding the data recovered from the mobile phones of the accused will come by on Monday.

In a major security breach in the Parliament on December 13, two persons, identified as Mr. Sharma and Mr. Manoranjan, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour from the visitors’ gallery, carrying canisters emitting yellow smoke. The smoke spread in the House leading to chaos and confusion. The two individuals were caught by the MPs present in the House and eventually handed over to the police.

The police had later arrested Ms. Azad and Mr. Shinde followed by Mr. Jha and Mr. Kumawat. The police have invoked anti-terror provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the accused and maintained that the act of the security breach in the Parliament was a ‘well planned conspiracy’.

