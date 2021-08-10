Parliament proceedings | MPs across parties demand caste census

Despite govt. refusal for caste enumeration, BJP, JD(U) lawmakers add pressure

Demands for a caste-based census rang out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as the House debated and cleared the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021 — not just from the Opposition but also BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, and NDA allies Janata Dal (U) and Apna Dal, apart from regional parties.

This at a time when the government clarified last month in Parliament, when replying to a question to the Home Ministry, that the government had, as a matter of policy, decided not to enumerate castewise population in the Census other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

Ms Maurya, who was fielded as the first speaker on behalf of the ruling party as the Bill was moved for consideration, attacked the previous Congress governments for not ordering a caste based census.

“The last caste based census was in 1931 and the true number could not be counted now,” she said. “Your (Congress) government went for caste census in 2011 (Socio-Economic Caste Census) but did not publish it. Today the Modi government is giving them their rights,” she said.

She added that “even animals were counted but not the backward classes” and that a correct enumeration would help target welfare programmes better.

The Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021 seeks to restore the power of State governments to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs) that are socially and economically backward after a Supreme Court order in May 2021, which had empowered only the Central government for such identification. The amendment was thought necessary because the SC in its order on Maratha reservations upheld the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act that inserted Articles 338B and 342 A (with two clauses) after Article 342, which said the President of India, in consultation with governors would specify socially and economically backward classes, taking away the powers of State governments to do so.

Ms. Maurya’s demands were echoed by NDA allies — Janata Dal (U)’s president Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan and Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel. Ms. Patel said such an enumeration was necessary to ensure representation proportional to the population for backward classes. Mr Lallan said his party’s demand from the government was that “in the 2022 census, you should get the caste census conducted. It has not been done since 1929 and the OBCs have not got full justice.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Telugu Desam Party MP Ram Mohan Naidu also demanded that a caste based census be conducted.