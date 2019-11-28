Parliament proceedings live | Uproar in Lok Sabha over Pragya's remarks on Gandhiji’s assassin

A Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in the National Capital Region, amendments to taxation laws, and the Industrial Relations Code will be discussed in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Ahmad Ashfaque Karim (RJD) speaks about unclaimed monies in the EPF.

Narendra Jadhav (Nominated) says the Parliamentary calendar in all major democracies is released at the beginning of the year. He asks that this be done in India too. He also says the Constitution envisages a separation of powers between the executive, the judiciary and the legislative. But in India, it is the executive which decides the schedule of the legislative body. He wants the powers to be entrusted to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Amar Patnaik (BJP) speaks about tele-density in Odisha, in Odia. He wants the government to aid the increase of tele-density in Odisha. Chair says that there is a view that the people of Odisha are very peaceful and that is because of this.

Vijila Satyananth (AIADMK) speaks about child abuse. She speaks of children accessing pornography through smartphones.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

Question Hour in Lok Sabha. Questions pertaining to incidents of air miss are being answered by Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) who is also a trained pilot, says the air traffic management must be taken out of Airport Authority.

Vincent Pala (INC) says 29% of rural households do not have toilets, citing the NSO survey. He says that there is discrepancy between this data and that put out by the government last year.

Mr. Shekhawat says the government has met its targets. He says that the discrepancy is due to respondent bias.

Also read | Open defecation-free India: National Statistical Office survey debunks Swachh Bharat claims

He says that if States find any lacuna, they can bring it to the attention of the government.

Mr. Pala asks when the second round of verifications for ODF villages will be completed. Mr. Shekhawat says that it is a dynamic process and the survey will be completed soon.

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 am

Rajya Sabha takes up Zero Hour. BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao speaks in Telugu. He raises the issue of Andhra Pradesh government converting all gvernment schools to English medium. He says this will affect the development of Telugu language.

K. Ravindra Kumar (TDP) also joins the issue. He also speaks in Telugu. He suggests PM Modi should conduct the Mann Ki Baat in Telugu.

Sanjay Singh (AAP) speaks against privatisation of PSUs.

Viplove Thakur (Congress) speaks on midday meals. She wonders if the meals are prepared keeping in mind the nutrition needs of the children.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes exception of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's yesterday's remarks on Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assasin.

Opposition members join the issue.

Speaker Om Birla says her remarks have been expunged. Opposition refuses to relent. They insist on a debate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeks to give clarification. Opposition continues to protest.

BJP condemns anyone who supports assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi is our ideal. Irrespective of caste, creed or ideology, all look up to the Mahatma. We don't support anyone who glorifies his killer, Rajnath Singh says.

Unhappy with the response, Congress stages walkout.

11.00 am

Rajya Sabha assembles. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu comes wearing a Naga shawl. Members compliment him. He says it was presented by a delegation of Naga people who came to visit him.

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Om Birla reads obituary reference of former members Dr. R.K.G. Rajulu (Member, 10 th Lok Sabha); Ramnath Dubey (Member, 7th Lok Sabha); Dr. Banshilal Mahto (Member, 16th Lok Sabha); and Shri Kailash Joshi (Member, 14th and 15th Lok Sabhas).