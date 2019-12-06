Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha to discuss Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to lower corporate tax rates.

The Lok Sabha is to discuss the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, and the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, today. The Rajya Sabha will undertake private members' business.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. Zero Hour commences.

Dr. Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP, speaks on the issues faced by workers of the unorganised sectors like safai karamcharis who work under high-risk conditions.

Sarojini Hembram, BJD, speaks in Santhali.

P.L. Punia, INC, speaks on the issue of child labourers and child trafficking. Child labour has not been completely eradicated from the country, he says.

Deputy Chairman Sukhendu Sekhar Ray is in the Chair.

Dr. Sasmit Patra, BJD, calls for special focus on States impacted by natural disaster. Odisha, A.P. West Bengal an Tamil Nadu are the four States that face the maximum brunt of natural disasters, he says. They should be given special focus status, giving them time to recover, he says.

Kahkashan Perween, JD(U), asks that one day per week be designated as Nari Shakti Divas.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Question Hour is underway.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, answers questions posed in the House.