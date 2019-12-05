Parliament proceedings | Chidambaram arrives

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019., was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to regularise 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi which house over 40 lakh people.

The Lok Sabha is to discuss the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, today. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Here are the live updates:

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who walked out of the Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after 106 days, arrives at the Parliament to attend today's proceedings.