Parliament proceedings live: Rajya Sabha to take up Agriculture Bills

On day seven of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the contentious agri Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha amid widespread protest.
The monsoon session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to end on October 1, is likely to be cut short owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A final end date is yet to be fixed, though sources indicated that it could end on Wednesday.
Here are the latest updates:
Bills for Consideration and Passing
- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020
- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020
- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Bill for Introduction
- Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020
- National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020
- Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020
- Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020
- Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020