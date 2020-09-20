Parliament proceedings live: Rajya Sabha to take up Agriculture Bills

On day seven of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the contentious agri Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha amid widespread protest.

Also read: Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

The monsoon session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to end on October 1, is likely to be cut short owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A final end date is yet to be fixed, though sources indicated that it could end on Wednesday.

(For a concise report on the daily going-ons in the Parliament, subscribe to our political newsletter. Subscribe here and get it in your inbox.)

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bill for Introduction

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing