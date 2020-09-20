Parliament proceedings live: Rajya Sabha to take up Agriculture Bills

Parliament building. File

On day seven of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the contentious agri Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha amid widespread protest.

Also read: Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

The monsoon session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to end on October 1, is likely to be cut short owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A final end date is yet to be fixed, though sources indicated that it could end on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

  • Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020
  • Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020
  • Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Lok Sabha

Bill for Introduction

  • Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

  • National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020
  • Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020
  • Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020
  • Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
