‘No decision to stop printing ₹2,000 notes’

The Finance Ministry on Saturday informed the Lok Sabha that no decision had been taken to discontinue the printing of ₹2,000 denomination currency notes.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said printing of bank notes of a particular denomination was decided by the government in consultation with the RBI to maintain desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of public.

During the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent was placed with the presses for printing of ₹2,000 denomination notes.