Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha likely to discuss Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws Bill

A day after Lok Sabha passed two contentious agri bills by voice vote, the fifth day of the monsoon session of the Parliament is likely to see discussion and passing of Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws Bill and Indian Medicine Central Council Bill, among others.

The session is expected to continue as scheduled despite Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after 2-3 days of attending the House.

Here are the latest updates:

Covering Parliament during a pandemic

Sobhana K. Nair, who is covering the proceedings from the Parliament House, writes:

What strikes you the most when you enter Parliament now is emptiness. There are no milling crowds, no chatter, and no reporters tailing parliamentarians.

Strict rules have been put in place to ensure safety. To make sure that there are no big crowds, the number of reporters has been severely limited by both Houses of Parliament. The list of news organisations that are allowed inside the Parliament premises has been trimmed. Many regional and smaller organisations are barred. On any given day, there are not more than 35 reporters allowed inside the premises. The Rajya Sabha has come up with a roster allocating different dates to each organisation. On the days one doesn’t figure in the list, one has no choice but to watch the live transmission from miles away. No photographers, except from the news agency PTI, have been provided access. No television cameras are allowed except Doordarshan, ANI, Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV. And these camerapersons too are allowed only up to a certain point.

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bill for Introduction

Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing