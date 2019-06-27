Lok Sabha passes Bill on Homoeopathy council

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which enables the government to extend the tenure of the Board of Governors for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

This is the second Bill passed by the newly constituted Lok Sabha and will replace an ordinance issued by the previous NDA government.

Urging the government to re-examine the proposed legislation, the Congress party’s leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to move a statutory resolution that was defeated by a voice vote. Another Opposition MP, N.K. Premachandaran of the RSP, also unsuccessfully proposed amendments to the Bill.

The Opposition lashed out at the government for the second day in a row for taking the ordinance route.

“Ordinance should not be used for ordinary rule,” Mr. Chowdhury said. “It is not good for the health of the democracy. The Minister has so far been unable to tell us about the urgency to bring in an ordinance. The fact is that the government is bringing in ordinance after ordinance, which is against the spirit of democracy. The House can’t be used as a rubber stamp to pass ordinance after ordinance,’’ the Congress MP added.

Speaking for the first time in the 17th Lok Sabha and supporting the Bill BJP MP Pragya Thakur asserted that homoeopathy had no side effects and should be promoted. Recalling that she had herself benefited from Ayurvedic treatment, Ms. Thakur demanded that more post graduate scholarships be offered for homeopathic courses.

Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar also suggested that a permanent homeopathy doctor be appointed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan clinic.

Replying to the Opposition, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik said the day-to-day affairs of the Central Homoeopathy Council (CHC) had been entrusted with a Board of Governors comprising eminent and qualified homoeopathy doctors and eminent administrators till such time that the council was reconstituted.

“The tenure has been extended since the council could not be reconstituted within one year due to non-updation of State registers of homoeopathy during general elections,’’ Mr. Naik said.

He added that after 2014, 32 new colleges for homeopathy had been established and that to weed out malpractices in colleges, the ordinance had been issued.

“The requests for recognition for all the 237 colleges will be processed by July 15 and the Ministry will make all efforts to improve the quality of homeopathy education,’’ he said.

The government maintained that it had dissolved CCH following allegations of corruption against the CCH chief, who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh as part payment for granting approval to a homoeopathy college.