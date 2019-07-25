Parliament proceedings live | Opposition terms triple talaq Bill as ‘politically motivated’

On the penultimate day of the Budget session, Lok Sabha will be taking up the controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, that seeks to ban the practice of instant triple talaq practiced in Islam.

In Rajya Sabha, government plans to get the amendments to Right to Information Act passed, but the opposition is insisting on sending the Bill to a Select Committee.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 12.45 p.m.

Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to present The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.

N.K. Premachandran says that Supreme Court has never given a directive to the government to make a law on this. Only the AIMPLB wants the government to make legislation on this. He asks why the government is not ready to make a legislation on mob lynching, when it has been directed by the Supreme Court. He says this is a politically motivated Bill to target a particular community.

He says consecutive promulgation of Ordinances is a fraud on the Constitution.

Lok Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

The Bill is introduced.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the next Minister who rises to introduce a Bill to further amend the Companies Act. Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress says Members were given notice of this when they were sitting in the House. He wants Ms. Sitharaman to withdraw the Bill, and re-introduce it in the House tomorrow. Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also opposes the introduction of the Bill.

Speaker reiterates that this will be followed in the next Session.

Ms. Sitharaman says that this is not a Bill without a background. She says this was listed in previous sessions too, but could not be passed. The government then went the Ordinance route.

The Companies Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is introduced.

Kanimozhi (DMK) speaks about the SBI clerk exam in 2019, where the EWS cutoff was 28.5%, lower than that for SC/STs.

Rajya Sabha | 12.10 p.m.

Textile Minister Smriti Irani answers questions on the establishment of integrated textile parks in Andhra Pradesh. She says the government provides support to textile MSMEs.

The next question is on closure of cotton mills.

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Papers are laid on the table.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes the introduction of The Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill, 2019. T.R. Baalu says the government is bulldozing Bills through the Parliament.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says that Tribunals tend to indefinitely extend the issue. The Bill is introduced in the House.

Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to introduce The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, which will repeal 58 Acts. Congress Member Shashi Tharoor says the government has the bad habit of rushing through legislation without giving time for MPs to read copies of the drafts. Kalyan Banerjee wants the government to also consider enacting a new penal code.

Speaker says that in the next session Members will be given more time to peruse Bills. Bhartruhari Mahtab says that the government suddenly circulates Bills in the House and the Bill is

Rajya Sabha | 11.40 am

T. Subburami Reddy (Congress) says one child goes missing every eight minutes, quoting the NCRB. He requests the Ministry of Home Affairs to set up a special cell to monitor the issue.

Amar Patnaik (BJD) says railway ministry has proposed to uplift more that 40 stations to world class but not a single station from Odisha finds place.

Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) says literary writers need recognition. He wants a council for tranlating literary works.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Trinamool Congress) says that gram panchayat payments have not been made, despite repeated communication from the State government of West Bengal. The issue of bank branches not being established in tribal, dalit and SC areas has also been raised, he says.

Pratap Singh Bajwa (Congress) says the government should look into a smuggling racket on the Attari-Wagah border.

Rajya Sabha | 11.35 am

In Rajya Sabha, AIADMK's Navaneethakrishnan speaks against the proposed Dam Safety Bill. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution unanimously against the bill. The proposed bill is taking away the rights of Tamil Nadu.

T.K. Rangarajan (CPI-M) joins the issue. He says every resolution from the State is being ignored by the Centre, he alleges. More members associate.

Lok Sabha | 11.25 am

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is replying to questions pertaining to his ministry. When will the Sports Centre in Allahabad (Prayagraj) be opened? a member asks. The Centre is in touch with the State government on this, he says.

Kirron Kher (BJP) asks how the government is helping poor sportspersons to get funding. Any sports recognised by Olympics, the Ministry funds them. On sports that are not recognised, we are helping them too, he says.

Whom should we send these kind of sportspersons to when they approach us, she asks. The funding is given through sports federation, the minister.

Lok Sabha | 11.15 am

Sougata Roy (Trinamool) asks if Kolkata airport be privatised as well. The minister says bids were invited for six airports and one bidder won it in all the six airports.

Opposition insists the minister should name the bidder. "Yes, it is Adani," he says. We have decided to hand over three airports to them. We invited bids. There were nine bidders, he continues to say.

Opposition alleges the govrenment favoured the Adanis. "I am happy for a discussion," the minister says. Ruckus in the House.

Speaker brings the House in order.

Amid pandemonium, the initial question is lost. Speaker reminds the minister. Kolkata airport won't be privatised now, the minister says.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

In Lok Sabha, Question Hour is in progress. MoS of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is answering questions on modernisation of aerodromes.

T.R. Baalu asks when will Sriperumbudur airport near Chennai take form? The plan is on paper for the past 10-15 years, he says. Mr. Puri says land is the issue starting a greenfield airport in Sriperumbudur.

Darshana Jardosh (BJP) who represents Surat asks when the international airport project in the city will be completed. Mr. Puri says the work is going on.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Rajya Sabha assembles. Six members elected from Tamil Nadu take oath as members. All of them take oath in Tamil.

The new members are Chandrashekaran, Mohammed John, N. Shanmugam, Vaiko, P. Wilson and Anbumani Ramadoss.