Azam Khan’s remark on Chair triggers uproar in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha witnessed high drama when Mohammad Azam Khan made certain remarks at BJP’s Rama Devi who was presiding over the proceedings, leading to uproar with Ministers pressing from an apology from the Samajwadi Party leader.

Participating in the debate on the triple talaq bill on July 25, Mr. Khan made certain observations on a BJP member. Ms. Devi asked Mr. Khan to address the chair and not to look at other members.

At this, the SP member made some remarks on the Chair, which infuriated Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Ministers urged the Chair to ask Mr. Khan to apologise.

When Mr. Khan was asked to do so by Ms. Devi, he said he meant no disrespect to her as she was like his “dear sister”.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rose to defend Mr. Khan. Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla took over the proceedings.

As he was listening to both sides, Danish Ali (BSP) walked out saying he too was not allowed to speak. Mr. Khan joined him in the walkout, saying he cannot speak when he was being insulted.

Later, members of the SP and the BSP walked out of the proceedings.